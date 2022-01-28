Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust Q3 results: Net profit stands at Rs 232 cr, income at Rs 342.18 cr

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT) on Friday said it has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 232.63 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

PGInvIT was registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on January 7, 2021 as an infrastructure investment trust.

The board of directors of Powergrid Unchahar Transmission Ltd, the investment manager to PGInvIT, in its meeting on Friday approved distribution of Rs 3 per unit for the quarter, comprising Rs 1.99 as interest, Rs 0.72 as taxable dividend, Rs 0.28 as exempt dividend and Rs 0.01 as treasury income.

The record date for the distribution to the unitholders will be Thursday, February 3, 2022 and the payment of distribution will be made on or before Saturday, February 12, 2022, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income of the PGInvIT stood at Rs 342.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2021.

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is the sponsor of PGInvIT. The initial public offer of PGInvIT opened on April 29, 2021 and closed on May 3, 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 04:38 PM IST