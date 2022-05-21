Power Mech Projects posts Rs 47 cr net profit in Jan-Mar

Power Mech Projects Ltd on Saturday posted a 31 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 47.2 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, helped by higher income.

The company had clocked Rs 36 crore net profit in the January-March quarter of the 2020-21 financial year, Power Mech Projects said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income during the said period rose to Rs 905.4 crore, from Rs 759.9 crore a year ago.

The expenses were at Rs 841 crore, as against Rs 711 crore in the year-ago period. Power Mech Projects Limited, is one among the leading infrastructure-construction companies based in Hyderabad with a global presence.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 07:35 PM IST