e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Two ‘unidentified bags’ found in Trilokpuri, says Delhi PoliceIndia records 2,82,970 new COVID-19 cases, 441 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 8,961
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

Power Finance Corporation, REC cut lending rates by 0.40%

Agencies
The reduction in rates has been possible due to lower cost of borrowings by these two companies in the past year. |

The reduction in rates has been possible due to lower cost of borrowings by these two companies in the past year. |

Advertisement

The government-run Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), Power Finance Corporation and REC Limited, reduced their lending rates across all types of loans by 40 bps or 0.40 per cent, the Ministry of Power said.

The reduction in rates has been possible due to lower cost of borrowings by these two companies in the past year.

The rates have been revised to as low as 8.25 per cent In order to give a boost to renewable energy.

"It is pertinent that PFC and REC are already providing short term loans at interest rates as low as 6.25 per cent," the ministry said.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 02:57 PM IST
Advertisement