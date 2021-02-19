Power Finance Corporation organises intra-divisional cricket tournament

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), the leading NBFC in the power sector, organised a leather ball “T-20 intra-divisional Men’s Cricket Tournament” and “T-10 Tennis ball Women’s Cricket Match” at DDA Sports Complex, Saket, New Delhi recently. The men’s final was played between ‘CMD XI’ and ‘Projects Division XI’.

R.S.Dhillon, CMD, PFC and P.K.Singh, Director (Commercial), PFC participated on behalf of CMD XI and Projects Divisions teams, respectively. Dhillon displayed his excellent batting skills during his innings with delightful boundaries and impressive stroke play.

P.K. Singh who bowled for the opposite team bowled and fielded exceptionally well and saved critical runs for the team. Both the PFC team members displayed a high level of fitness and sporting skills.

The Men’s final match had a gripping last-over finish with ‘CMD XI’ winning the match on the last ball. Similarly, the Women’s cricket match also had a thrilling last-over finish. All the participants displayed great competitive spirit and excellent teamwork.