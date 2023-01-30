Post cancellation of bank strike union meeting to be held on January 31 | File/ Representative image

Post the conciliation meeting held in Mumbai, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called back a two-day nationwide bank strike on January 30-31, said C.H. Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees` Association (AIBEA).

According to Venkatachalam, the Indian Banks` Association (IBA) has agreed to hold a meeting with the unions on January 31.

During the meeting that was held on Friday, it was decided that the three common issues of five day banking, pension update, and restoration of the old pension scheme would be discussed in the upcoming meeting. The other residual issues will be discussed with the officers' and workmen's unions.

What is UFBU?

The UFBU is an umbrella body of several bank unions that had earlier decided to go on strike to press for the following demands: five days of banking, residual issues, an update to the pension, scrapping of the National Pension System (NPS), adequate recruitment in all cadres; and the immediate starting of negotiations on the charter of demands for wage revision.

With inputs from IANS