Poonawalla Fincorp announced allotment of 25,08,000 equity shares | Image credit: Poonawalla Fincorp(Representative)

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited has announced that the Board of Directors of the company on February 28, 2023 has allotted 25,08,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each, via an exchange filing.

The issue of shares are pursuant to the exercise of equivalent number of awards under Restricted Stock Options Plan - 2014 of the company.

Pursuant to this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the company will stand increased to Rs. 153,58,67,934 consisting of 76,79,33,967 no.s equity shares.

