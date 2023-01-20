Poonawalla Fincorp allots 4,12,500 shares to employees as stock options |

Poonawalla Fincorp announced on Friday that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the company approved the allocation of 4,12,500 equity shares at an exercise price of Rs 298.95 each to be allotted to eligible employees under the Employee Stock Option Plan 2021 - Tranche-9.

These stock options shall be vested as per the schedule as mentioned in ESOP 2021.

The compnay on friday also approved the allotment of 2,57,005 equity shares of Rs 2 each to employees.

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp

On Friday the shares of Poonawalla Fincorp closed at Rs 291.90, down by 2.34 per cent.

