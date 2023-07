Polycab India Announces 47,733 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option |

Polycab India Limited on Wednesday announced the allotment of 47,733 Equity Shares to employees as stock option under lycab Employee Stock Option Performance Scheme 2018 and Polycab Employee Stock Option Privilege Scheme 2018.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.

Polycab India Limited shares

The shares of Polycab India Limited on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹3,804.50, up by 0.79 percent.