PNB's Soars Over 7% On Dalal Street After Posting The Highest Profitable Quarter

The share of PNB (Punjab National Bank) soared more than 7 per cent on the Indian bourses today. The government-backed lending giant saw an opening price of Rs 124.50 per share.

The stock touched a day-high price of Rs 128.80 per share. The shares of PNB had recorded an all-time high price of Rs 279.98 per share. The stock was trading around Rs 126.80 per share.

PNB (Punjab National Bank) Q1 FY25

Net profit Q1 FY25

its April-June fiscal 2024–25 quarter results (Q1FY25) revealed a 159 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 3,251.5 crore, which is its highest-ever quarterly profit. The previous year's comparable amount was Rs 1,255.4 crore.

NII (net interest margin)

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and paid, increased by, the bank's interest income of Rs 28,556 crore, up from Rs 25,145 crore, from the current quarter to the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

While the return on equity (RoE) increased to 16.82 per cent from 7.50 per cent in the same period last year.

CASA (current & saving acccount) deposits

Savings deposits increased to Rs 4,84,377 crore, indicating a 4.4 per cent YoY growth, demonstrating the robust growth of deposits.

The CASA share remained at 40.08 per cent with a 3.4 per cent increase in CASA deposits to Rs 5,49,079 crore. Less than Rs 3 crore in retail term deposits increased by 9.2 per cent year over year to Rs 5,85,598 crore.

Net and gross NPA (non-performing assets)

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio of the bank dropped from 7.73 per cent in June 2023 to 4.98 per cent in June 2024, a decrease of 275 basis points. In a similar vein, the net NPA ratio decreased by 138 basis points from 1.98 per cent to 0.60 per cent in the previous year.

Capital adequacy

By the end of June 2024, the bank's capital adequacy ratio had increased from 15.54 per cent to 15.79 per cent. With technical write-offs (TWO) included, the provision coverage ratio rose by 607 basis points (bps) to 95.90 per cent, while the ratio without TWO (technical write-offs) improved by 1259 bps to 88.43 per cent.