PNB sanctions loan Rs 1,791 crore at mega credit camp across NE

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has sanctioned loans worth Rs. 1791 crore at a Mega Credit Camp organized across North-East India.

Shio Shankar Singh, General Manager and Zonal Head of PNB (NE Region), mobilized Rs 1,791 crore worth of bank credit by way of various loan sanctions on the occasion of the Mega Credit Camp. The total number of beneficiaries who received sanctions against their loan proposals stood at 11,778 numbers.

Assam chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma commended Punjab National Bank (PNB) for providing active Banking support to the people of the State. He expressed his satisfaction at the service quality offered by the Bank. While talking about the importance of inculcating a habit of loan repayment, the Chief Minister explained the basics of Banking for the audience in simple lucid terms.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:35 PM IST