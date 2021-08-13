PNB Officers Union writes to MD about software glitches, NPA accounts

All India Punjab National Bank Officers Federation (AIPNBOF) has written a letter to the PNB managing director regarding various flaws, including software glitches in the loan processing software.

The Union also claimed that a large number of NPA accounts in agriculture segments were upgraded on June 30, 2021, and the same was degraded after a few days. This has caused financial loss of the bank, said AIPNBOF general secretary Krishna Kumar in a letter dated July 26, 2021, addressed to the PNB managing director.

"In the last one year, we have had LAP, CLAP and now LENS. When employees become familiar with one portal, without any further training that portal is changed, thus adversely impacting our services. Today, for field functionaries, opening a loan account through LENS is like running a marathon," it said. The LENS system logs out regularly, it said, adding one has to fill all the details afresh, resulting in wastage of productive time, the letter added.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 02:51 PM IST