PNB may increase interest rates by 25-30 basis points next month

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is likely to increase interest rates by 25 to 30 basis points in February this year, PNB's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer SS Mallikarjuna Rao said.

Addressing a press conference, Rao pointed out that the interest rates of PNB are among the lowest.

PNB's home loan interest rates range from 6.5 to 7 per cent.

In response to Air India dues, Rao said, "Air India dues of about Rs 4,000 crore have been recovered. All the outstanding from Air India has been paid off."

PNB posted a 123 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 1,127 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 05:25 PM IST