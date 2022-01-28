PNB looking to further dilute its stake in UTI Mutual Fund

Punjab National Bank (PNB) stated that it is looking to further monetise its stake in UTI Mutual Fund as part of its non-core asset sale plan to shore up its capital base.

The bank has categorised non-core assets into two heads -- real estate and investment assets.

''We have sold 3 per cent stake in UTI AMC, where we have earned an amount of about Rs 180 crore in October 2020. We had investment of 18 per cent in UTI AMC which we have brought down to 15 per cent,'' S S Mallikarjuna Rao said.

The bank also plans to divest its stake in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance Co Ltd, an associate of the bank, within the regulatory guidelines to monetise it, he said.

With regard to real estate assets, Rao added that the bank has one of the floors in Bhikaji Cama place at Delhi and other floors are in line.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 03:00 PM IST