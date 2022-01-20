PNB Housing Finance Q3 results: Net profit declines 19% at Rs 188 cr

PNB Housing Finance reported a 19 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 188 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, led by fall in core income as disbursements slipped.

The non-banking finance company, had reported a net profit of Rs 232 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's total income during October-December period of 2021-22 stood at Rs 1,495.61 crore, down by 26.8 per cent from Rs 1,896.35 crore in same quarter of 2020-21, PNB Housing Finance said.

The Net Interest Income (NII) stood at Rs 439 crore compared to Rs 590 crore, registering a decline of 26 per cent. '

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:17 PM IST