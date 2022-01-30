PNB Housing Finance focuses on affordable housing segment; to operationalise 25 new branches by March

PNB Housing Finance is focussing on its high-yielding affordable housing business 'Unnati' in tier-II and -III cities and targets to operationalize 25 new branches by March this year.

The company said that it targets to increase the Unnati business from nine percent currently to about 12-14 percent going forward. PNB Housing opened 13 Unnati locations during the quarter ended December 2021.

The company, aimed at boosting the affordable housing business, enhancing its core capabilities by catering to the self-employed segment as well.

The company added that it is focussing on high-yielding affordable housing business Unnati in tier-II and -III geographies, its Managing Director and CEO Hardayal Prasad said.

''We have already opened 13 Unnati locations during the quarter and 25 new locations will be operationalized by March 2022...to increase our presence and enhance business in this segment,'' Prasad said.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 03:50 PM IST