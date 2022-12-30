PNB Housing Finance announces Swiss Challenge for sale of NPAs worth Rs 322 cr

Image credit: PNB Housing (Representative)

Burdened by bad loans and a shrinking portfolio, PNB Housing Finance Ltd has counter bids for 663 non-performing assets worth Rs 322 crore as part of a Swiss Challenge, asset reconstruction companies. Banks as well as non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) can also participate in the process, which involves one party making its bid, and others countering it.

The expressions of interest for the unnamed loan account need to be submitted by Wednesday, and timelines for due diligence can pushed till January 10. The lender has non-performing assets worth Rs 3500 crore.