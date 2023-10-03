PNB Housing Finance Allots Equity Shares Under ESOP |

PNB Housing Finance Limited on Tuesday announced that it has allotted 33,920 Equity Shares of the Company (Nominal value of Rs 10 each) pursuant to exercise of Options and RSUs under ESOP Scheme 2018 and RSU Scheme 2020, under distinctive numbers 25,95,79,563 to 25,96,13,482 (both numbers inclusive), the company announced through an exchange filing.

The nominal value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company would stand at 2,59,61,34,820 consisting of 25,96,13,482 number of Equity Shares of INR 10/- each. Further, formalities are underway

PNB Housing Finance Limited shares

The shares oif PNB Housing Finance Limited on Tuesday at 3:30pm ISt were at Rs 741, up by 6.76 percent.

