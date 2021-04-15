PNB commemorates 127 years of service to the nation; launches PNB@Ease outlet

Celebrating its illustrious legacy of 127 years of service to the nation, Punjab National Bank launched a unique pilot project PNB@Ease outlet. The model offers "Banking-on-the-Go" service where every transaction undertaken by a bank branch will be initiated and authorized by the customers themselves. The service can range from savings accounts opening to availing various loans and more, without visiting a branch or help from the bank employees. Going forward, the Bank would roll out PNB@Ease across 165 identified locations across India.

With an option to get assisted by bank staff, PNB @Ease outlets will be loaded with five Kiosks i.e. ATM, Bunch Note Acceptor, Account Opening Kiosk, Card Issuance Kiosk and internet-enabled Kiosk. This facility will enable the customers to avail all banking services under one roof. Additionally, PNB@Ease outlets would boost the Bank's distribution capability and lower the cost of customer acquisition.