PM Modi-Xi Xi Jinping bonhomie, key factor of stability for Sino-India relation in turbulent 2019

New Delhi: Buoyed by the bonhomie generated by the two informal summits between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, India-China relations managed to maintain a "sound momentum" in 2019, notwithstanding the serious differences over issues like Kashmir and the UN designation of a terror group leader based in Pakistan.

"China is willing to work with India to build a closer development partnership under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, enhance political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, properly manage differences and push forward bilateral relations on a sound and stable track," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

"At present, China-India relations have shown a sound momentum of development with steady progress in exchanges and cooperation in various fields," Hua said, summing up the state of the bilateral ties this year from Beijing's perspective.

In October, Xi and Modi held their 2nd successful informal summit at Mamallapuram, "charting the course for the next phase of bilateral relations", she said in a written response to PTI.