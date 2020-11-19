PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 on Thursday via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the event at 11 am.

Modi in a tweet said on Wednesday that he was looking forward to interacting with the best minds from the world of technology, start-ups and innovation.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit is scheduled from November 19-21, 2020. The summit is organised by the Government of Karnataka along with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Karnataka government’s Vision Group on Information Technology, Biotechnology & StartUp, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications.

This year, the theme of the summit is "Next is Now". The summit will deliberate on the key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world with focus on the impact of prominent technologies and innovations in the domains of ‘Information Technology & Electronics’ and ‘Biotechnology’.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit will see participation of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Guy Parmelin, Vice President of the Swiss Confederation, and many other prominent international figures. Apart from them, thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policy makers and educators from India and the world will also be participating in the summit.