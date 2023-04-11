PM Modi to distributes appointment letters to 71,000 government employees on Thursday

File Photo

India's unemployment rate has been rising month after month and had hit 7.8 per cent for March, even though the government is spending more on job creation. The last full budget before the Lok Sabha polls also cleared an increase of 33 per cent in capital expenditure, which will provide more employment.

As 1.2 crore Indians reach employable age every year, Prime Minister Modi will be handing over 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits on Thursday.

Read Also Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes appointment letters to new recruits in government department

New government employees brought on board

As part of a Rozgar Mela (employment fair), the PM will be appearing through video conferencing to bring new recruits on board.

This includes railway employees such as train managers, station masters, and ticket clerks, as well as constables, inspectors and sub-inspectors for the police department.

Income tax inspectors, postal assistants, accountants, librarians and teachers will also be included among those getting appointed.

Part of a larger push

PM Modi has described the Rozgar Melas conducted across India as catalysts for more job creation in the years to come.

Apart from this, another initiative has also been introduced for upskilling employees across government deparments, by allowing them to access online training.

The Rozgar Mela campaign, launched in October last year, has a larger goal of providing 10 lakh government jobs.