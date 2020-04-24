PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting today to finalise second stimulus package

PM Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet on Friday to finalise the second stimulus package which aimed at industry, poor, and farmers amid the coronavirus lockdown.

An announcement is likely to made with regards to the stimulus package within the next 24 to 48 hours said sources.

Earlier, last month Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a grand Rs 1.70 lakh crore economic stimulus package titled the ‘Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana’ to help the poor and migrants tackle the financial difficulties arising because of the national lockdown.

"No one will go hungry", she declared and added that the immediate focus is on alleviating the hardships of the migrant workers and the urban and the rural poor.

The scheme will work through cash transfers and lays special thrust on providing food security to the poor and the women. Eighty crore people will benefit under the scheme, said Sitharaman.