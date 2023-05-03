Plea in Delhi HC seeks another currency recall; wants restrictions on online shopping via cash

Delhi HC | File Photo

Any mention of demonetisation or a currency ban takes Indians back to days when they had to stand in lines for hours to get their own money and to replace old notes. Years later, the disastrous implementation of the policy remains a political issue and its impact on corruption and creation of a cashless economy remain questionable.

As another petition by a BJP leader and lawyer calls for notes above Rs 100 to be recalled, the Delhi High Court has sought the government's take on this.

Read Also Five years after demonetisation, many sectors still prefer cash transactions

Capping e-commerce purchases

The plea by Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay also wants transactions worth more than Rs 10,000 to be restricted and cash spending on online purchases to be capped.

The PIL calls for limits on how much people could spend on Amazon and Flipkart, as well as a currency recall, as ways to curb corruption and to prevent the generation of black money.

Upadhyay also added that assets should be attached for transactions worth more than Rs 50,000, as a practical solution against money laundering and benami accounts.

Read Also Relief for Anil Ambani in black money case, Bombay HC bars tax department from acting against him

Call for crackdown on black money

The petitioner advised India to learn about the policies of the top 20 countries in the corruption index, and use those to crack down on black money.

He also recommended confiscation of disproportionate assets and rigorous imprisonment for offenders.

The court has for now sought the government's response without issuing any notice.