Planning to travel abroad? DGCA asks passengers to check fares on airline websites

Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday advised passengers planning to travel to international destinations to check ticket prices on the website of the airline concerned as metasearch engines at times do not reflect the actual point-to-point fare.

Various metasearch engine websites such as Google and Skyscanner operate in India.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Twitter that metasearch engines at times do make combinations of multiple airlines -- when a passenger is looking for a point to point travel -- and end-up with an exaggerated figure of airfare.