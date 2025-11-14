Planning a Personal Loan? Check These Details First to Prevent Extra Costs

Why Asking the Right Questions Matters. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Are you also planning to take a personal loan? Banks often call repeatedly with attractive loan offers, but personal loans generally carry high interest rates. Most borrowers focus only on the interest rate, which is important, but not the only cost involved. Banks also levy hidden charges that can significantly increase the overall loan burden. Instead of discovering these fees later, it is better to understand them beforehand.

Compare Interest Rates Carefully

When you begin thinking about taking a personal loan, the first step is to compare interest rates offered by different banks. Even a difference of one or two percent can make a loan far more expensive. If you choose a loan with a higher interest rate, your total repayment amount increases substantially. Therefore, analyzing interest rates across lenders is essential to avoid unnecessary financial pressure.

Processing Fees—A Key Factor

Once you know the interest rates, you should also ask the bank about processing fees. Many banks and NBFCs charge high processing fees, which are deducted from the approved loan amount before it is credited to your account. The higher the processing fee, the lesser the amount you actually receive. Knowing this in advance helps you plan better and avoid surprises.

Pre-Payment Charges and Negotiation

Another important question is whether the bank charges a penalty for pre-payment or early closure of the loan. Some banks impose hefty pre-payment fees. If you have a good credit score, you should negotiate for a waiver or relaxation on these charges, as banks often offer benefits to customers with strong credit records.

Read Terms, Even in Urgency

People often accept loan terms in haste due to sudden financial needs, only to regret it later. No matter how urgent your requirement is, always ask the bank essential questions and read all loan conditions before agreeing.