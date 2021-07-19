Pizza Hut, KFC operator Devyani International gets SEBI's go-ahead to float IPO

Devyani International, the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut, KFC and Costa Coffee in India, has received capital markets watchdog Sebi's go-ahead to raise an estimated Rs 1,400 crore through an initial share-sale.

The initial public offering (IPO) consists of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer of sale of up to 125,333,330 equity shares by promoter and existing shareholder, according to draft red herring prospectus.

Under the offer for sale, Dunearn Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, will sell 65,333,330 shares and promoter RJ Corp will offer six crore shares, it added.

Devyani International, which filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in May, obtained its observations on July 16, an update with Sebi showed on Monday.

Sebi's observation is necessary for any company to launch public issues like IPO, follow-on public offer and rights issue.

According to merchant banking sources, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 1,400 crore.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to retire debt and general corporate purposes.