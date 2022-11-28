Piyush Goyal: Indian handicraft exports rising steadily, better than machine-made products

Piyush Goyal | File photo

Union Commerce and Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the country's handicraft exports have been rising steadily and were far superior than any machine-made products.

Speaking at an awards ceremony where artisans and handloom workers were honoured, the Minister said that with India all set to assume presidency of the G20 on December 1, there would be ample opportunities to display country's rich heritage of handicraft and handloom products to various international dignitaries who would be visiting the country to attend various meetings related to the grouping.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goyal said, always prefers gifting handloom and handicraft products to all foreign dignitaries, whom he meets at various international fora.

Indian handmade products are an ideal example of a self reliant India and all artisans are trying their best to make India "Atmanirbhar", Goyal said.

Efforts need to be made to make India an all inclusive society by 2047, he added.

India's handicraft exports

India's handicrafts exports last year were worth about $2 billion and mostly done through e-commerce platforms. Gujarat accounted for about 30 per cent of the country's total exports at $127 billion, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu at $73 billion and $35 billion, respectively last year.

The exports of handicraft items from Rajasthan was worth Rs 6,205.32 crore in the last fiscal year. In a means to catch up to the other states like Gujara and Maharashtra who are majorly on the top of the list the Rajasthan government is organising an International Expo in Jodhpur in March 2023.

According to the Export Promotion Council for Handcraft, India's traditional jewelry, hand printed textiles, embroidery, wood ware art metal wares, and agarbatti that are produced by tribal communities are gaining demand in the overseas markets.