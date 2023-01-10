e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPiyush Goyal in New York: Discusses bilateral trade with US executives

Piyush Goyal in New York: Discusses bilateral trade with US executives

He also discussed developing security products through Research and Development, the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
PTI
Follow us on

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with chief executives of leading global corporations as well as industry stakeholders here and discussed investment opportunities in India and areas to further strengthen the bilateral trade partnership with the US.

Goyal, who is in the US on an official visit, held a series of meetings with the CEOs of investment and financial giants on Monday.

Read Also
Union Minister Piyush Goyal withdraws his 'Inka bas chale to desh ko Bihar bana dein' remark
article-image

Following a meeting with smart and sustainable buildings solutions provider Johnson Controls Chairman and CEO George Oliver, Goyal tweeted that he "exchanged views on enhancing company's role in decarbonisation & developing sustainable buildings in India." They also discussed developing security products through Research and Development, the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence.

In his meeting with the CEO and Chairman of investment management giant Blackstone Stephen Schwarzman, Goyal discussed expanding India's investment landscape, including infrastructure, renewables and green hydrogen. They exchanged views on the "deepening of India's capital markets and private equity landscape," Goyal said in a separate tweet.

Read Also
ICAI CA Inter Results 2022: AIR 1 Diksha Goyal says, ‘Planned schedule was the key’
article-image

Goyal met Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach and co-founder and co-Executive Chairman of global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co, Henry Kravis.

In a tweet after his meeting with Kravis, Goyal said he exchanged views on "attractive investment opportunities in India including in infrastructure, manufacturing and startup incubators." Later, at a business roundtable organised by the US-India Business Council at Nasdaq, Goyal "spoke about India's remarkable economic transformation and huge potential. Stronger India-US trade and surging crossflow of investments are adding new value and dynamism to our bilateral partnership." Earlier in the day, Goyal addressed a roundtable of stakeholders from industry, think tanks and academia at the Council on Foreign Relations. The interaction focused on strengthening the India-US trade partnership and India's role as a trusted investment destination. "Discussed wide-ranging issues including India's G20 Presidency," Goyal tweeted.

Read Also
Piyush Goyal lauds DRDO, HAL after IAF tests Brahmos Air Launched missile: 'Sky is the Limit for...
article-image

Goyal began his engagements in New York with a visit to the Tata Innovation Center at Cornell Tech which houses a mix of academic and research teams and corporate offices for technology companies, startups and venture capitalists.

He said Tata Innovation Center's work in "cutting-edge technology is a testimony to India-US cooperation in the sector, enhancing our mutual competitiveness & productivity." After arriving in New York Sunday, Goyal addressed members of the diaspora at a community reception in Edison, New Jersey where he lauded contributions made by members of the Indian-American community in strengthening bilateral relations.

Read Also
Piyush Goyal-led Ministry of Textiles introduces guidelines for technical textiles in UG, PG...
article-image

He will travel to Washington DC Tuesday and will attend the 13th Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting on January 11. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai.

According to the data of the commerce ministry, in 2021-22, the bilateral trade between the US and India stood at USD 119.42 billion as against USD 80.51 billion in 2020-21.

RECENT STORIES

India's new regional airline 'Fly19' backed by former Kingfisher executive to begin soon

India's new regional airline 'Fly19' backed by former Kingfisher executive to begin soon

Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for biggest ever loss of personal wealth

Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for biggest ever loss of personal wealth

Indian auto companies to make higher profits despite lower sales

Indian auto companies to make higher profits despite lower sales

NCLAT upholds removal of resolution professional for Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure

NCLAT upholds removal of resolution professional for Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure

BharatPe gets RBI nod to become online payment aggregator

BharatPe gets RBI nod to become online payment aggregator