Piyush Goyal exhorts exporters to rise to 'ambitious challenge' of $400 billion export target for 2021-22

Days after his criticism that many big domestic businesses including Tata Group had overlooked national interests, the union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the the merchandise export target of $400 billion for the year 2021-22 has been set. “Act immediately to rise to the ambitious challenge of $400 billion export target. We need to maintain the export momentum for the next 8 months, with $34 billion exports per month to achieve this target,’’ he added.

Goyal was addressing the meeting here in Mumbai with Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), Commodity Boards and Authorities and other stakeholders.

Goyal asked the export community to also target $2 trillion exports by the year 2030, comprising $1 trillion merchandise exports and $1 trillion services exports. He announced that two separate divisions are being set up in the Commerce Ministry focused on the services sector, in order to attain the $1 trillion services exports target.

New FTAs slated for early conclusion

He asserted it is singularly the goodwill of PM Narendra Modi that has got India back on the negotiating table with the European Union on Free Trade Agreement (FTA). He said he sees an early win with Australia and a positive result for the UK. He urged the export promotion council (EPC) leaders to study quality standards and also that of the export markets and work towards aligning them.

‘’Let us accept and adopt quality standards and start building our industries to meet global benchmarks,’’ he noted. He also called upon EPC leaders to study our existing FTAs and see whether there are hidden opportunities in them. It will help India set significantly higher export targets for 2022-23.

FTAs are being formulated in a much more interactive process, we are engaging with industry to ensure that FTAs are fairly and equitably crafted. At the same time, FTAs cannot be one-way traffic, we also need to open our markets, if we want a larger share in foreign markets. So, we need to identify areas where we can withstand competition. We can sort out FTAs fairly quickly, if the areas where we have the ability to compete internationally can be identified, as part of a collective effort,” he noted.

Goal is to increase exports to GDP ratio from 10.2% to 15%

Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Amit Yadav said that efforts are being made to increase India’s exports as a proportion of GDP from the existing 10.2% to 15% in the coming years. Engagement with states and districts is a key focus area. Through their role in District Export Promotion Councils, the EPCs should actively contribute in preparing strategy for promoting exports of identified products/services from the districts, said Yadav.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 06:45 PM IST