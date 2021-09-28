Piramal Pharma ropes in Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor for baby brand

Piramal Pharma on Tuesday said its consumer products division has roped in Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor for its baby brand.

Founded in 1980s, Little's- Baby Wipes and Comfy Baby Pants has an extensive range of products with offerings for every life stage of a child from 0 to 4 years of age.

"Kareena sets a great example of good parenting and resonates with our brand, thus making her a perfect fit.

"Little's as a brand is built around understanding real parents, their journeys and to address every little need of their babies," Piramal Pharma Director Nandini Piramal said in a statement.

Piramal Pharma's India consumer products division's portfolio comprises 21 brands.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 03:39 PM IST