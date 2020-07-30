Piramal Enterprises Q1 net profit up 11 pc at Rs 496 cr

New Delhi: Piramal Enterprises on Thursday reported a 10.57 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 495.56 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 448.17 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Piramal Enterprises said in a filing to the BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,937.34 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,186.82 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

"We have delivered a resilient performance in Q1 with 11 per cent YoY net profit growth to Rs 496 crore during the quarter, we substantially enhanced our liquidity position and strengthened our balance sheet," Piramal Enterprises Chairman Ajay Piramal said.

Despite the slowdown caused by the global pandemic, the company signed an agreement with global investment firm Carlyle to raise strategic growth investment of USD 490 million in Piramal Pharma.

These re-affirm the inherent robustness of the businesses, he added.

"In financial services, we have made significant progress on our key strategic priorities as we continue to build our multi-product, tech-enabled retail lending platform, as well as to increase granularity in the wholesale portfolio," Piramal said.