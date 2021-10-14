Pine Labs forays in online payments space with launch of Plural

Pine Labs, merchant commerce platform, today launched Plural, marking its entry into the online payments space. The company now aims to reinvent the space through a suite of online payment products focused on speed, security, and user experience.

Announced during the inaugural Pine Labs X.0 summit involving global industry thought leaders, Plural is expected to disrupt the payments gateway space and make the offline-to-online transition easier for Pine Labs’ merchant base and other online businesses looking to tie-up with a company with a good track record in the payments ecosystem, according to a press release.

“I am very excited to take Pine Labs on a new journey and a familiar terrain. We believe Plural is going to be a category-defining product that will deliver an unmatched payment experience to the end user,” said B. Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs.

Three key products announced under the Plural brand include: Plural Gateway, Plural Checkout, and Plural Console. Plural Gateway is a customisable payment gateway that allows payment acceptance via 100+ modes of payment which is also equipped to process Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) transactions. Plural Checkout is a Mobile SDK (Software Development Kit) intended to boost payment gateway performance for Android and iOS users. Plural Console is a Payment Orchestration Platform (POP) that offers a single tech framework to trigger transactions via multiple payment gateways.

Plural is aimed towards merchants and enterprises looking to set up afresh or augment their existing online commerce business. The company is targeting online stores, big e-commerce companies, large-scale government institutions, and large financial services companies. These are all key segments where speed, simplicity, and security are uncompromising elements when it comes to the desired user experience.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 03:44 PM IST