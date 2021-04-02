Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to vaccine 20,000+ industrial workforce

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation(PCMC) has taken a step towards running a programme to vaccinate the industrial workers in the region. The corporation decided to run this programme to inoculate the workers and employees in the region as the region is one of the known industrial hubs in the state.
PCMC is aiming to reach out to over 20,000 industrial workers in the area and another 5,000 plus employees of various companies.
The first beneficiaries of the drive were employees of Tata companies. The corporation added it is the corporate social responsibility wing and medical units of these industries that are playing a crucial role to make this initiative successful.
Here more than one lakh people have been vaccinated in one and half month's time.
In the Pimpri Chinchwad area, 2,113 COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday (April 1), taking the COVID-19 cases to 1,42,251. With 15 new fatalities, the death toll in the region rose to 2,018. Meanwhile, 1161 people got discharged from hospitals taking the number of recovered to 1,21,483.
While in the neighbouring region in Pune, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 4,103 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the number of cases to 2,73,446. A total of 2,077 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,32,260.
Meanwhile on Friday, India recorded its highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases this year with 81,466 new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours. This has now take the cumulative figure to 1,23,03,131.
