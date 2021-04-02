Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to vaccine 20,000+ industrial workforce

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation(PCMC) has taken a step towards running a programme to vaccinate the industrial workers in the region. The corporation decided to run this programme to inoculate the workers and employees in the region as the region is one of the known industrial hubs in the state.

PCMC is aiming to reach out to over 20,000 industrial workers in the area and another 5,000 plus employees of various companies.

The first beneficiaries of the drive were employees of Tata companies. The corporation added it is the corporate social responsibility wing and medical units of these industries that are playing a crucial role to make this initiative successful.