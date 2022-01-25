Pidilite Industries Q3 net profit falls 19.5% to Rs 359.2 cr in Dec quarter

Pidilite Industries, a leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants, and construction chemicals, reported a 19.5 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 359.24 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company stated that the revenue from operations during the October-December 2021 surged 24 percent to Rs 2,850.72 crore, as against with Rs 2,299.02 crore in the year-ago period.

''Robust double-digit revenue growth in this quarter was led by staggering pricing actions and steady demand conditions,'' Pidilite Industries said.

The company said that the growth was broad-based across consumer and bazaar (C&B) and business-to-business (B2B) with growth in urban geographies outpacing rural geographies.

Pidilite Industries Managing Director Bharat Puri said, ''This quarter registered strong broad-based volume and value growth across categories and businesses."

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 07:30 PM IST