Pidilite Industries appoints Sudhanshu Vats as deputy managing director

Pidilite Industries has announced the appointment of Sudhanshu Vats as its deputy managing director. He will join the company from 1 September, 2021.



Bharat Puri, managing director, Pidilite, said, “I am delighted to welcome Sudhanshu to Pidilite. His varied experience and passion and energy for building a sustainable growth business will be an important asset in building the Pidilite of the future”.

Vats said, "Pidilite is an outstanding organisation and an exemplary corporate, helping people from all walks of life to add magic to their world with its iconic brands and pioneering technology. I am excited about working closely with the talented Pidilite team to create sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders."



With a career spanning 30 years, he has also worked at companies like Unilever, Castrol and Viacom18.



