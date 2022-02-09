Pickrr partners with Your Story to launch 'The Super Startups' award 2022

Pickrr, a SaaS-based logistics startup, has announced "The Super Startup" Awards in association with Your Story. 'The Super Startups' Award is an exclusive opportunity for Indian Direct-to-Consumers brands across all sectors to participate and get a chance to win the title of Alpha Star and Emerging Superstars.

The award aims to put the spotlight on brands that have managed to build, innovate and scale. Participating D2C startups will be evaluated based on their innovation, social media presence, revenue, business growth, etc. Winners of the awards will benefit from Pickrr miles worth Rs 200K and get a direct entry to Your Story's Brand Accelerator program. Moreover, they will have a chance to connect with VCs and investors, exclusive excess to the mentorship programs with industry experts, including Rhitiman Majumder, CMO and Co-Founder Pickrr, Gaurav Mangla, CEO and Co-Founder Pickrr, Shradha Sharma Founder & CEO, Your Story, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-founder, Wakefit, Arjun Vaidya, Venture Lead, Verlinvest, Aishvarya Murali, Ex-head of marketing, Ola and Furlenco.

Two award categories invite brands from the various genre like Food and Beverage, Beauty and Cosmetics, Fashion and Apparel, Health and Wellness, Home and Lifestyle, Accessories, Personal Care and Consumer Electronics to nominate themselves.

Companies that have annual revenue of over Rs 5 crore per annum, has raised series A/B funding and whose online business contribution is more than 50 percent as compared to their offline stores are eligible to participate in addition to the below-mentioned selection criteria:

Alpha Star – Brands based out of tier I cites with an order volume of more than 35K.

Emerging Superstars – Brands from tier II and III cities with an order volume of more than 5K.

Gaurav Mangla, CEO, and Co-Founder of Pickrr, said, "The Indian direct-to-consumer (D2C) ecosystem might have been late to bloom, but it picked up pace massively during the COVID-19 pandemic. The surge in the sector's growth can be assessed by the fact that the D2C sector in India will be worth $100 billion by 2025 and at least 10,000 D2C brands in India have managed to pave their way into a consumer's daily life."

Ms. Shradha Sharma, Founder – Your Story, said, "It's the best time to startup and as we have thousands of super startups building and creating the new India story, we bring to you 'The Super Startups awards' our super initiative to celebrate and empower the super D2C brands of India.

Companies can fill their nominations on - Here

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 03:34 PM IST