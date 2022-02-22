Pickrr appoints Vineet Budhiraja as Senior VP, Operations

Pickrr, a SaaS-based logistics startup, has announced the appointment of Vineet Budhiraja as their Senior Vice President, Operations. In this role, Budhiraja will supervise the company's overall operations, curate growth-centric strategies for client onboarding, maintain customer success, and drive the force for the company's holistic growth, it said in a press statement.

With over 13 years of robust experience in the industry, Budhiraja comes with in-depth expertise in operations, product management, and customer experience. He has amassed knowledge of the logistics sector, e-commerce, B2B & D2C marketplace, the statement said.

Gaurav Mangla – Co-Founder and CEO – Pickrr, said, "Vineet joins us at a time when Pickrr has already set foot on the growth accelerator, and with his help, we believe Pickrr will achieve more significant milestones and solve more problems for sellers in the D2C industry,"

Vineet Budhiraja said, "I hope to add significant value to Pickrr's inspiring journey towards revolutionizing the tech-driven logistic sector by up-scaling the company operations."

Vineet holds an MBA from SJMSOM- IIT Bombay and a B.Tech degree from NIT Kurukshetra. Prior to joining Pickrr, he was the SVP of Lime Road and has also worked with Snapdeal and Amazon.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 01:50 PM IST