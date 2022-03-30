Pickrr announces same-day delivery in metro markets

Pickrr, SAAS-based logistics platform, has announced same-day deliveries in the metro markets.

The logic-tech player is currently delivering more than 90 percent of the orders within the next day of order placement, it said in a press statement.

With a wide array of tech-enabled services deployed at every step, the brand’s key focus is to reduce turnaround time. The all-in-one dashboard streamlines the whole process from placing the order to the time it gets delivered; Pickrr uses various value-added services that automatically selects a suitable courier partner, calculate the RTO risk percentage concerning all the pin-codes to make decisions safely and quickly, keeping customers informed at seven different steps of delivery, etc., it said.

Expressing his thoughts, CEO & Co-Founder of Pickrr, Gaurav Mangla, said, “The industry has witnessed many changes in the e-commerce sector due to dynamic customer demands. Last-mile operations have been a persistent challenge and were a major hindrance in achieving same-day deliveries. The consequent efforts by sellers to meet customer expectations have constantly pushed us to devise strategies that have driven our goal to achieve maximum same-day deliveries in metro cities. We will keep introducing more technologies that which will help brands remove logistics barriers.”

The competitive e-commerce marketplace keeps sellers in constant pursuit of attaining maximum customer satisfaction. Therefore, carrying out same-day delivery has become an essential factor in customer retention. Currently, Pickrr is delivering 3 million shipments per month, and 90% of them are delivered within 24 -48 hrs. The metro cities are the first phase of Pickrr’s same-day delivery initiative, and the company will be working actively towards achieving the same speed in tier 2 and tier 3 markets, it added.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 06:25 PM IST