Piaggio Vehicles inaugurates exclusive EV dealership in Chennai

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 percentsubsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, European leader of the 2Wheeler sector and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles inaugurated its first EV experience centre, Rheo Automobiles in Chennai.

The dealership was inaugurated by MA Subramanium, Honorable Minister for Medical and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu, and Aravind Ramesh, Member of Legislative Assembly, Sholinganallur. Also, present on the occasion were N Divakar Reddy, Zonal Manager Sales, Piaggio & N Padmakumar, Regional Manager Sales, Piaggio Vehicles.

This experience centre will allow customers to access Piaggio’s entire range of electric vehicles. Piaggio had recently launched their FX range (fixed battery) of electric vehicles in both cargo and passenger segments. These new products will be available at the new Chennai outlet.

Minister MA Subramanium said, “With the TN government’s focus on eco- friendly technologies, EV vehicles are going to be of extreme importance in the future. Our EV policy is drawn in order to facilitate multi fold increase in production and infrastructure development of Electric Vehicles. We are very happy that Piaggio Vehicles is moving in that direction of realizing the TN government’s dream of making EVs the go to vehicles for customers in the last mile segment.

Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd. said, “Chennai being a big metro & a major business hub, inter-city transportation business is one of the major economic drivers. Our new range of electric vehicles will definitely help in increasing the earnability due to its low cost of operation and superior range. The FX range will cater to the needs of our customers, protect the environment and truly revolutionize the industry with the concept of “Ape goes Electric, Chennai goes Electric. We are offering unique service solutions like class leading warranty and free maintenance package to ensure confidence and peace of mind for our customers while shifting to EV technology. After Chennai, we further look to expand our EV presence in various other markets in TN.”

The new Ape’ E-Xtra FX is an electric cargo in the segment with 9.5 Kw power output. It comes with a proven full metal body architecture fitted with a useful 6 ft. cargo deck length. It is also customizable for applications like the delivery van, garbage collector etc.

Ape’ Electrik FX range of vehicles can be booked online on www.buyape.in or by calling the toll-free no. 1800-120-7520. Bulk orders request can be placed on ape.Electric@piaggio.co.in.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 01:54 PM IST