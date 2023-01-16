e-Paper Get App
Pharma major Cipla rewards employees with 4,762 shares as stock options

The firm's paid up share capital is now Rs 1,61,42,87,860 for 80,71,43,930 equity shares.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 08:09 PM IST
According to an exchange filing, India's homegrown pharma giant Cipla has rewarded its employees with 4,762 shares of Rs 2 each, as stock options.

This allotment increases its paid up share capital to Rs 1,61,42,87,860 for 80,71,43,930 equity shares.

