Pharma major Cipla rewards employees with 4,762 shares as stock options

According to an exchange filing, India's homegrown pharma giant Cipla has rewarded its employees with 4,762 shares of Rs 2 each, as stock options.

This allotment increases its paid up share capital to Rs 1,61,42,87,860 for 80,71,43,930 equity shares.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)