P&G Health PAT falls to Rs 55.4 cr, sales up in September quarter

Procter & Gamble Health Limited on Wednesday announced higher sales in the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



The company has recorded a strong performance with sales of Rs 267.8 crore, up 4 per cent vs a year ago. The Profit After Tax (PAT), however, fell marginally to Rs 55.4 crore against Rs 59.3 crore a year ago.



Milind Thatte, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Health Limited said: "We delivered a strong performance in our first quarter of fiscal 2022 focused on executing our strategies of offering superior brands, driving productivity, increasing reach, and improving awareness.



"With the country gradually easing restrictions further due to improved vaccination coverage, we will continue our strategy to leverage technology and deliver constructive disruption to better serve our consumers and customers who count on our brands and the benefits they provide.



"While the pandemic remains, so does our commitment to step up as a #forceforgood and a #forceforgrowth guided by our three core principles; protecting the health and safety of our employees and partners, ensuring uninterrupted supplies of our quality and affordable products, and supporting communities and relief efforts through our flagship CSR program 'SEHAT' (meaning Health)," he further added.



Procter & Gamble Health Limited is into manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter vitamins, minerals, and supplements products for a healthy lifestyle and improved quality of life, including Neurobion, Livogen, SevenSeas, Evion, Polybion and Nasivion.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 11:49 AM IST