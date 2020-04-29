PFRDA in talks with more financial technology firms to sell NPS

New Delhi: In a bid to push volumes under the National Pension System, the pension sector regulator is in talks with various financial technology companies to enrol large number of subscribers under the scheme, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay said.

The need to bring more financial technology companies on board was felt after Airtel Payments Bank enrolled almost 300,000 new subscribers under Atal Pension Yojana, he said.

"We are in discussion with many of them, and we are trying to bring them onboard. Right now, like Google Pay and there are many other new fintech companies who are willing to look into that," Bandyopadhyay told Cogencis.

Bandyopadhyay said the regulator is showcasing Airtel Payments Bank's success to other financial technology companies to push more and more companies to enrol employees under the national pension plan. "We are discussing the modus operandi with others," Bandyopadhyay said.

He said some financial technology companies are offering National Pension System on their platform and the effort is to convince them to offer Atal Pension Yojana as well. Similarly, those who are offering Atal Pension Yojana are being persuaded to sell National Pension System through their platform.