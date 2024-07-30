Pfizer Shares Bloom In Green After Posting Net Profit Of ₹150 Crore In Q1

As markets trade in green on Tuesday, July 30, the earnings season continues to placate the rumblings at Dalal Street. Over the past few weeks, many companies have declared their results; recently, it was pharma behemoth Pfizer's turn. Pfizer declared its results through an exchange filing on July 29.

Pfizer Net Profit For Q1: Rs 150 Crore

According to the exchange filing, the company's net profit for the recently concluded quarter or Q1 of FY25 stood at Rs 150.71 crore.

This development appears to have appealed to investors, as the company shares rose by 3 per cent in the early hours of the trading day.

Compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year, when the company made a net profit of Rs 93.53 crore, there is a 61.1 per cent jump in the numbers in a YoY comparison.

The numbers, when compared to the adjacent quarter or the previous quarter, that is, Q4 of FY24, the numbers fall behind. In the quarter that ended in March 2024, the company made a net profit of Rs 178.86 crore, this, in turn, marked a decline of 15.7 per cent in net profit compared to the previous quarter.

Company Shares Zoom

When it comes to total income, the company numbers stood at Rs 604.70 crore, which although lower than the previous quarter's Rs 621.76, is an increase from Q1 of FY24, when the company made Rs 564.82 crore.

The company's total expenses also jumped from the previous quarter's Rs 377.90 crore to the new quarter's Rs 402.08 crore. While the company expenses stood comparatively lower at Rs 439.07 crore in Q1 of FY24.

The company shares have steadily risen since the beginning of the day's intraday trade. The company shares went last the 3 per cent gains. At 11:59 IST, the company shares jumped by 3.51 per cent or Rs 188.35, climbing to Rs 5,556.10.