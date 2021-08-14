Petronet LNG reports higher PBT of Rs 851 cr in June quarter

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (current quarter), Dahej terminal processed 194 TBTU of LNG as against 181 TBTU processed during the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2020 and 204 TBTU processed during the previous quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The overall LNG volume processed by the Company in the current quarter was 209 TBTU, as against the LNG volume processed in the corresponding and previous quarters, which stood at 190 TBTU and 218 TBTU respectively.

The Company has reported PBT of Rs 851 Crore in the current quarter, as against Rs 697 Crore in the corresponding quarter and Rs 856 Crore in the previous quarter. The PAT for the current quarter was reported at Rs 636 Cr as against the PAT of the corresponding quarter and previous quarter of Rs 520 Crore and Rs 623 Crore respectively.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 05:19 PM IST