Petrol rates unchanged after seven days of price cut, diesel remains stable

After seven days of price cut, petrol prices remained unchanged on Wednesday. The diesel rate were also stable for ninth consecutive day.

In Mumbai, you have to pay Rs 80.29 for a litre of petrol and Rs 69.27 for diesel. In New Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 74.63 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 66.04 a litre. Retail prices of the two automobile fuels are revised daily. Prices vary across the country due to differences in levies imposed by states.

Crude oil prices on Tuesday rose marginally by Re 1 to Rs 4,273 per barrel as speculators created fresh positions amid positive global trends. Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in December traded higher by Re 1, or 0.02 per cent, to Rs 4,273 per barrel in 14,137 lots. Globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading up 0.07 per cent to USD 60.25 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, edged up 0.09 per cent to USD 65.40 per barrel in New York.

