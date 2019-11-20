Petrol rates soar on 6th consecutive day

New Delhi: The upward trend in petrol rates continued on the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, and the diesel prices also increased after remaining constant for six days in continuation.

The prices have been affected by the rise in the crude oil rates in the international market. Accordingly the petrol prices in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata have seen a hike of 15 paise/litre, and in Chennai the rise is of 16 paise/litre.

As per the Indian oil website, the petrol rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were Rs 74.20/litre, Rs 76.89/litre, Rs 79.86/litre and Rs 77.13/litre respectively.