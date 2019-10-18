Petrol prices unchanged for fourth consecutive day, diesel price cut by 10 paise

Ahead of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election, on Friday state-run oil retailers have not changed the price of petrol for the fourth consecutive day. But the diesel price fell by 10 to 11 paise across India.

According to News Nation, the price of diesel came down by 10 paise in Delhi and Kolkata while it decreased by 11 paise in Mumbai and Chennai. On the other hand, in New Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 73.27 and diesel Rs 66.31. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 78.88 and diesel Rs 69.50. In Bengaluru, a litre of petrol costs Rs 75.72 and diesel Rs 68.51. In Gurgaon, a litre of petrol costs Rs 73.09 and diesel Rs 65.54. In Noida, a litre of petrol costs Rs 74.89 and diesel Rs 66.57.

As per the News Nation report, the price of CNG is Rs 45.20 a kg in Delhi this month. The price of CNG is Rs 51.35 a kg in Noida while CNG is priced at Rs 58.95 per kg in Gurugram. In order to promote CNG fuelling at night, IGL will also offer a discount of Rs 1 per kg on selling prices of CNG for filling between 12 am to 6 am at select outlets.

Both crude oil rates and fuel rates in India have fallen since mid-September levels. After closing 1.1% higher yesterday, crude oil rates were stable today. Prices are down 1.5% for the week as crude is likely to post a weekly loss.