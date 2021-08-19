Petrol prices remain unchanged for 33rd straight day; diesel rates cut for second consecutive day

Advertisement

Petrol prices remained unchanged across the country for the 33rd straight day on Thursday. However, the diesel prices were cut by 20 paise per litre in Delhi for the second consecutive day.

Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel is retailing at Rs 89.47 per litre, down 20 paise from yesterday.

Across the country as well, diesel prices fell between 20-25 paise per litre while petrol remained at the same level prevailing for the last one month.

In Mumbai, where the petrol price crossed the Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price is at Rs 107.83 per litre. While, diesel prices in Mumbai were down by 20 paise, with the price standing at a reduced Rs 97.04 per litre.

In Chennai, the diesel price fell by 18 paise. This decreased the price of a litre of fuel to Rs 94.02 from Rs 94.20. The price of petrol, which was recently cut down by Rs 3 after the Tamil Nadu government announced a tax cut, did not see any change and was sold at Rs 99.47 per litre.

Similarly, in Kolkata diesel price fell by 25 paise and was sold at Rs 92.57 per litre. The petrol price remained unchanged and retailed at Rs 102.08 per litre.

Global crude prices have now softened to below $ 70 a barrel after it swung in all directions in July starting with a low of $70 a barrel to quickly rise to over $ 77 a barrel, only to fall soon below $ 70 a barrel and crossing $75 a barrel later in the month.

The fall in global oil should have resulted in almost Rs 2 per litre reduction on retail price of fuel. However, OMCs still want to see market movements before making further cuts. The pump price of auto fuels has been static since July 18.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 08:48 AM IST