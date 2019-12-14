Petrol prices fall again, diesel rates remain unchanged for fourth consecutive day

On Saturday, the petrol price was cut by 5 paise per litre, while price of diesel remained unchanged for the fourth successive day across major cities of the country.

A litre of diesel costs 66.04 rupees in Delhi, and 69.27 rupees in Mumbai, while a litre of petrol is priced at 74.84 rupees in Delhi, and 80.49 rupees in Mumbai. On Friday, state-owned oil marketing companies cut the price of petrol by 5-6 paise but kept diesel rates stable across the country.

Retail prices of the two automobile fuels are revised daily. Prices vary across the country due to differences in levies imposed by states.

Crude oil prices on Friday gained Rs 5 to Rs 4,205 per barrel as speculators created fresh positions amid positive trend at spot market. Analysts said fresh bets created by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in December traded higher by Rs 5, or 0.12 per cent to Rs 4,205 per barrel in 27,180 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.64 per cent up at USD 59.56 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark rose 0.87 per cent to USD 64.17 per barrel in New York.

