Petrol prices cut by 15 paise per litre, diesel by 14 paise

Petrol and diesel prices were cut on Friday by 15 paise and 14 paise per litre respectively, according to information provided by Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

So on Friday, a litre of diesel costs Rs 66.82 in Mumbai, and Rs 63.81 in Delhi, while a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 76.83 in Mumbai, and Rs 71.14 in Delhi. The retails prices of petrol and diesel are revised daily. The domestic fuel rates are revised on the basis of crude prices in the international market.